What time does Island of the Famous 2024 start: broadcast time on Canale 5

What time does Island of the Famous 2024 start: the broadcast time on Canale 5

What time does Island of the Famous 2024 start, the reality show hosted by Vladimir Luxuria on Canale 5? Each episode will start around 9.30 pm and will last approximately 4 hours and 15 minutes, including advertising breaks. In fact, according to the information in the Mediaset TV guide, the closure is scheduled for 01.45 am.

But how do you vote for the castaways of L'Isola dei Famosi 2024? The public at home will be able to participate in televoting via mobile with SMS to the number 477.000.3, through the website www.isola.mediaset.it, via the Mediaset Infinity app (accessible from smartphones and tablets) and via enabled Smart TVs and decoders.

How many episodes

But how many episodes are planned for L'Isola dei Famosi 2024 on Canale 5? In total, around 20 episodes should be broadcast. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Monday 8 April 2024

Second episode: Thursday 11 April 2024

Third episode: Monday 15 April 2024

Fourth episode: Thursday 18 April 2024

Fifth episode: Monday 22 April 2024

Sixth episode: Thursday 25 April 2024

Seventh episode: Monday 29 April 2024

Eighth episode: Thursday 2 May 2024

Ninth episode: Monday 6 May 2024

Tenth episode: Thursday 9 May 2024

Eleventh episode: Monday 13 May 2024

Twelfth episode: Thursday 16 May 2024

Thirteenth episode: Monday 20 May 2024

Fourteenth episode: Thursday 23 May 2024

Fifteenth episode: Monday 27 May 2024

Sixteenth episode: Thursday 30 May 2024

Seventeenth episode: Monday 3 June 2024

Eighteenth episode: Thursday 6 June 2024

Nineteenth episode: Monday 10 June 2024

Streaming and TV

We have seen what time The Island of the Famous 2024 starts, but where to see the various episodes live on TV and live streaming? The reality show will be broadcast with live evening appointments every week, on Monday and Thursday evenings, for approximately two months at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. There will also be the broadcast of the usual Daytime, the summary of everything that happens every day in Honduras (Monday to Friday on Canale 5 at 11.55am and 1.40pm). Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.