Sunday, March 3, 2024, 1:42 p.m.



| Updated 1:51 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Ana Peleteiro has returned to high competition through the front door. The 28-year-old athlete returned to the slopes after her motherhood and she achieved the bronze medal in triple jump with a best jump of 14.75, the second longest of hers…