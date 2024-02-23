Ana Paula Consorte is in the focus of the entertainment press. This occurred due to the Brazilian's particular attitude after learning that Paolo Guerrero would stay in Peru to play for the César Vallejo club. It should be noted that the model has shared messages, videos and photographs that show her annoyance over the decision made by the father of her children to stay in Peru. Although it was rumored that both had a fight, Ana Paula put an end to these speculations in front of the cameras of the program 'Magaly TV, the firm'.

What did Ana Paula Consorte say about Paolo Guerrero after going to Trujillo to play for UCV?

Ana Paula Consorte was caught on camera 'Magaly TV, the firm' crying in the hotel where he stayed in Peru this Thursday February 22 in the morning hours. This happened after she suddenly left the restaurant where Paolo Guerrero and Richard Acuña were having lunch. Apparently, some action of the 'Predator' generated discomfort in the Brazilian.

But this does not stop there, because the Magaly Medina program did an investigation and found out that Ana Paula I was going to be at the Jorge Chávez airport this Thursday February 22 to just travel to Brazil at midnight.

For this reason, a 'Urraco' went to meet the Brazilian, who responded about whether ended his relationship with Guerrero, his bond with 'Doña Peta' and why he broke down in tears at his hotel.

Did Ana Paula Consorte send a hint online to Paolo Guerrero and his mother 'Doña Peta' after staying in Peru?

Paolo Guerrero reached an agreement with the president of the UCV, Richard Acuna, and will stay to train with the Trujillo team. Upon learning of this decision, Ana Paula Consorte bought a flight to Brazil and left the 'Predator' alone in Peru.

A series of publications what he did Ana Paula In their networks they would confirm that they did not agree with what Guerrero did.

Through her Instagram account, Ana Paula took a photo in which she used the clown filter and mentioned: “Are there other people in this story who also feel this way? Or just the Brazilian woman here?”

Then, Consorte published a video that would have been a hint directed towards 'Mrs. Peta': “A good woman stays by a man's side, even knowing that he lies, deceives and betrays, and that woman is his mother. My love! We do not! Whoever falls may fall!”

In addition, Ana Paula posted another image in which she appeared on a beach in Rio de Janeiro and posted a message: “Let it be light, let it be peaceful. Don't accept less than what you deserve.”

Finally, Consorte shared a photo of her children and wrote: “I woke up missing my little people so much. Mom is coming.”