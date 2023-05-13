Saturday, May 13, 2023, 3:03 p.m.



It is a year of change for Ana Obregón. Almost two months ago she headed to Miami to welcome her granddaughter Ana Sandra. The biologist is still in America, but she has not forgotten her projects in Spain, including Las Campanadas. An event that, as ABC has advanced, she will carry out on Telecinco and not on Spanish Television, as she has done so many times. Apparently, Obregón has reached an agreement at Mediaset, which has closed the doors of TVE, where she had a pre-agreement to present ‘El Grand Prix’ again, together with Ramón García.

But his plans do not end here. His relationship with Mediaset has strengthened in such a way that it will be in the ‘My house is yours’ program, presented by Bertin Osborne, where he will give his first interview after the controversy. An interview that will even be ahead of the one she had agreed to by contract with ‘El Hormiguero’, the flagship of Antena 3. On this same channel the actress is part of the program ‘Mask Singer’, which has just begun to be broadcast.

Outside of television, Obregón is also immersed in promoting her son Álex Lequio’s book.