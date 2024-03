Saturday, March 2, 2024, 09:56











Her name is Ana Díaz Tovar, she is 10 years old and belongs to the El Barracón huertana club, in Alcantarilla. She loves to go out dancing through the streets of Murcia on Children's Band day.

–When did you enter the club?

–I have been there since I was 5 years old and…