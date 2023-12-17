After leaving Boston, Massachusetts, to live in Europe, A woman shared how she lost more than 20 kilos in less than six months. According to the American, her physical change is directly related to access to better food, the need to walk everywhere and a balanced lifestyle, between work pressures and personal needs.

Kayleigh Donahue achieved a healthier life by leaving the United States and moving to Dublin, Ireland. On her TikTok profile, where she has more than 100,000 followers, the young woman published an attractive video titled “How did I lose 23 kilos when I moved to Europe?”which has more than 475,100 views.

Better food in Europe than in the United States

The content creator attributes her weight loss to the diet and physical activity of the European lifestyle. “Easy access to fresh and local foods…the difference I felt after consuming quality European products was impressive. Not only is the quality of the food better, but it's also more affordable,” he explains in the video.

In the profile @kayshaynee, the young woman shares fragments of her life in Ireland, as well as her trips to other countries on the old continent and glimpses of her life. In the video, Kayleigh reflects: “restaurant food is so different”which also had to do with his weight loss, since he considers that eating out is seen as a social experience, so people take their time to enjoy food, in addition, he highlights that the portions are more appropriate , avoiding overconsumption.

Balance between personal life and work



For the travel and wellness content creator, Finding balance between work pressures and her daily life also contributed to her weight loss.. Kayleigh says she started work with 29 days of paid vacation, which she was “actually encouraged to take.”

“You don't realize how much a good work-life balance can impact your physical body.“he explains, noting that less stress equates to lower levels of cortisol, which causes “the body to be in a state where it is easier to lose weight.” “I felt like I could disconnect, relax and live life. Physical and mental health go hand in hand,” she believes.

For the content creator, access to fresh and better quality foods, as well as increasing her physical activity, were key in her weight loss.

Increased physical activity



The young woman, who has become a certified health advisor in integral nutrition, also believes that “walking everywhere” made “the weight start to disappear”. “I never thought she would be that girl who prefers walking to driving, but that quickly changed when I moved to Europe,” she explains.

“I went from someone who complained about having to walk to the car in the parking lot to someone who thought a 45-minute walk to the store or restaurant was no big deal. Walking became part of my daily life and it helped me improve not only my physical health, but also my mental health,” he reveals in the video made up of several slides.

For Kayleigh the bicycle also became an ally, not only to travel longer distances, but also to gain strength and continue with your goal of reaching a healthy weight. “Driving was really the last option,” he explains, adding that “The infrastructure made it very easy to get anywhere by bike. Many people rode their bike every day to work, to friends' houses, to the supermarket…

He remembers that there were days when he went to the gym, cycled five kilometers to work, took a walk at noon and returned home pedaling his bicycle. “Once I adapted to the European lifestyle, The healthy lifestyle suited me like a glove.or”, he concludes.