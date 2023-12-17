Vallejo, government spokesperson: “Whatever the result, the constituent process ends here”
The Government spokesperson, Camila Vallejo, maintains that if the option in favor wins, which requires implementing a battery of laws in Congress, the Administration of Gabriel Boric will continue pushing a legislative agenda. “We have all understood, whatever the result, the constituent process ends here, at least for the two years we have left as a Government and in Parliament.”
#Chilean #constitutional #plebiscite #live #Vallejo #government #spokesperson #result #constituent #process #ends
Leave a Reply