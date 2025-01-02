An 18-year-old young man has died after being hit by a bus in Touro (A Coruña). The man, NST, was returning home around 7:20 a.m. after a New Year’s party, when he was hit by the vehicle that I was returning from picking up a group of people that they had spent the New Year’s Eve party at the Dona Dana room in that town, according to reports The Voice of Galicia.

An individual reported the accident, which occurred in the Castelao street, place where the nightclub from which the vehicle left is located. As a consequence, the emergency services notified Health Emergencies 061. Also the Civil Traffic Guard and the Touro Civil Protection Volunteer Group.

The emergency services deployed to the scene could only confirm the death of the victimunable to do anything to save his life. The authorities have already opened an investigation to try to clarify the circumstances of this tragic event.

The first investigations suggest that the accident occurred when the bus turned backsince traces of blood have been found in the rear of the vehicle. However, any extreme is pending confirmation as the investigations progress, according to the same source.

From Civil Protection of Oroso, where the young man was from, they have confirmed that he had recently the course had been taken to be part of the group, but was still waiting to carry out an activity.

With messages of condolence from different areas, and the declaration of a official day of mourning In the municipality, a minute of silence has also been called starting at noon before the town hall. All this while waiting to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident.