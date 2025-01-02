Following a year that had the men’s soccer Euro Cup and the Olympic Games in Paris is not easy, but 2025 promises to maintain the level, adding to the annual events a women’s Euro Cup, a men’s Eurobasket and a couple of new tournaments that promise strong emotions and even new joys for Spanish sport.

January jumps ski. Second test of the Four Trampolines (1) | Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany). Engine. Dakar Rally (3 to 17) | Bisha-Shubaytah (Saudi Arabia). Soccer. Men’s Spanish Super Cup (8 to 12) | Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).





Tennis. Australian Open (12 to 26) | Melbourne (Australia). Handball. Men’s World Championship (February 14-2) | Norway, Denmark and Croatia. Futsal. Men’s Spanish Super Cup (18 and 19) | Cartagena. Soccer. Spanish Women’s Super Cup (20 to 26) | Leganés. figure skating. European (February 28 to 2) Tallinn (Estonia). Rugby. Six Nations Tournament (March 31 to 15). Carlos Alcaraz will start the year at the Australian Open



AFP



February Futsal. Spanish Women’s Super Cup (1 and 2) | Mostoles. alpine skiing. World Championship (4 to 16) | Saalbach (Austria). NFL. LIX edition of the Superbowl (9) | New Orleans. Padel. Start of the Premier Padel Tour 2025 (10 to 15) | Riyahd (Saudi Arabia). Basketball. Men’s Copa del Rey (13 to 16) | Gran Canaria. Basketball. NBA All Star Weekend (14 to 16) | San Francisco. Athletics. Spanish track championship (21 to 23) | Madrid. Formula 1. Preseason test (26 to 28) | Bahrain. Martha Garcia



EFE



March Motorcycling. Start of the season (1 and 2) | Thai GP. Athletics. European indoor track (6 to 9) | Apeldoorn (Netherlands). Cycling. Classic ‘Strade Bianche’ (8) | Italy. Cycling. Classic Paris-Nice (9 to 16) | France Cycling. Tyrrhenian-Adriatic Classic (10 to 16) | Italy. Formula 1. Start of the season (14 to 16) | Australian GP. Olympism. 144th IOC session to elect Thomas Bach’s successor (18 to 21) | Athens (Greece). Soccer. Nations League quarterfinals (20 to 23). Basketball. Queen’s Cup (20 to 23) | Saragossa. Futsal. Men’s Spanish Cup (20 to 23) | Murcia. Athletics. Indoor World Championships (21 to 23) | Nanjing (China) Cycling. Classic Milan-San Remo (22) | Italy. alpine skiing. World Cup Finals (22 to 27) | Sun Valley. figure skating. World Championships (24 to 30) | Boston. Cycling. Cycling return to Catalunya (24 to 30). EFE



April Cycling. Tour of Flanders (6) | Belgium. Cycling. Itzulia-Vuelta al País Vasco (7 to 12). Golf. Augusta Masters (10 to 13) | Georgia (United States). Cycling. Classic Paris-Roubaix (13) | France. Rowing. Oxford-Cambridge Regatta (13) | London (England). Basketball. Start of the NBA Playoffs (15) | USA. Cycling. Amstel Gold Race (20) | Netherlands. Athletics. Boston Marathon (21) | USA. Cycling. Walloon Arrow (23) | Belgium. Tennis. Mutua Madrid Open (May 23 to 4) | Madrid. Soccer. Copa del Rey Final (26) | La Cartuja (Seville). Athletics. Home of the Diamond League (26) | Xiamen (China). Athletics. London Marathon (27) | England. Cycling. Liège-Bastogne-Liège (27) | Belgium. Motorcycling. Spanish MotoGP Grand Prix (25 to 27) | Sherry. Cycling. Tour of Romandie (May 29 to 4) | Swiss. EFE



May Futsal. Final Four of the Futsal Champions League (2 to 4) | Le Mans (France). Cycling. Women’s Tour of Spain (5th to 11th). Cycling. Giro d’Italia (June 9 to 1). Golf. PGA Championship (15-18) | Charlotte (USA) Futsal. Final Four of the Copa del Rey (17 and 18). Table tennis. World Championship (17 to 25) | Doha (Qatar). Soccer. Europa League Final (21) | San Mamés (Bilbao). Basketball. Euroleague Final Four (23 to 25) | Abu Dhabi. Formula 1. Monaco Grand Prix (23 to 25) | Monte Carlo. Soccer. Women’s Champions League final (25) | Lisbon. Engine. IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 (25) | USA Tennis. Roland Garros (June 25 to 8) | Paris. Soccer. Conference League Final (28) | Warsaw (Poland). Formula 1. Spanish Grand Prix (June 30 to 1) | Montmeló. Soccer. Men’s Champions League final (31) | Munich. EFE



June Soccer. Final Four of the Nations League (4 to 8). Basketball. Start of the NBA finals (5) | USA. Motorcycling. MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix (6 to 8) | Alcañiz. Cycling. Criterium of the Dauphiné (8 to 15) | France. Golf. US Open (12 to 15) | Oakmont (United States). Judo. World Championships (13 to 20) | Budapest. Soccer. FIFA Club World Cup (July 14-13) | USA Engine. WEC: 24 hours of Le Mans (14 and 15) | France. Tennis. Wimbledon Tournament (July 30 to 13) | London. Reuters



July Soccer. Women’s Euro Cup (2 to 27) | Swiss. Cycling. Men’s Tour de France (5 to 27). Cycling. Women’s Giro d’Italia (6 to 13). Swimming. World Championship (August 11-3) | Singapore. Soccer. FIFA Club World Cup Final (15) | New Jersey. Equestrian. European jumping (16 to 30) | La Coruna. Golf. British Open (17 to 20) | Royal Portrush (Northern Ireland). Fencing. World championship (20 to 30) | Tbilisi (Georgia). Cycling. Women’s Tour de France (August 26 to 3). EFE



August Cycling. Classic of San Sebastián (2) | The Basque Country. Soccer. Men’s Spanish Super Cup (13) | Udine (Italy). Canoeing. World Championship (20 to 24) | Milan (Italy). Volleyball. Women’s World Cup (September 22 to 7) | Thailand. Rugby. Women’s World Cup (September 22-27) | England. Cycling. Men’s Tour of Spain (September 23 to 14). Badminton. World Championships (25 to 31) | Paris. Athletics. Diamond League Finals (27 and 28) | Zurich (Switzerland). Tennis. US Open (September 25-7) | New York. Basketball. Men’s Eurobasket (September 27 to 14) | Latvia, Poland, Finland and Cyprus. EFE



September Boxing. World Championships (4 to 14) | Liverpool. Archery. World Cup (5 to 12) | Gwangju (South Korea). Motorcycling. MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalonia (5 to 7) | Barcelona. Volleyball. Men’s World Cup (12 to 28) | Philippines. Athletics. World Championships (13 to 21) | Tokyo (Japan). Soccer. Start of the men’s Champions League 2025/26 (16 to 18). Rowing. World Championships (21 to 28) | Sanghai (China). Cycling. Road world championships (21 to 28) | Kigali (Rwanda). Escalation. World Championship (21 to 28) | Seoul (South Korea). Golf. Ryder Cup (26 to 28) | Farmingdale (United States). Soccer. U-20 World Cup (October 27 to 19) | Chili. AFP



October Canoeing. Slalom world championship (1 to 6) | Penrith (Australia). Cycling. Giro de Lombardia (11) | Italy. Athletics. Chicago Marathon (12) | USA. Triathlon. World Championships (15 to 19) | Wollongong (Australia). artistic gymnastics. World Championship (19 to 25) | Jakarta (Indonesia). Cycling. World track championship (22 to 26) | Santiago de Chile. November Athletics. New York Marathon (2) | USA. Tennis. WTA Finals (2 to 9) | Riyahd (Saudi Arabia). Tennis. ATP Finals (9 to 16) | Turin (Italy). Tennis. Billie Jean King Cup Finals (13 to 20) | Malaga. Motorcycling. Valencia Grand Prix, last of the season (14 to 16) | Cheste. Tennis. Davis Cup Finals (19 to 23) | Italy. Futsal. Women’s World Cup (December 21 to 7) | Thailand. Handball. Women’s World Cup (December 27 to 14) | Germany and the Netherlands. Soccer. Copa Libertadores Final (29) | Brasilia or Montevideo. EFE



December Soccer. Final of the Intercontinental Cup (Date to be defined). Formula 1. Abu Dhabi GP, last of the season (5 to 7). Soccer. Africa Cup of Nations (January 21 to 18) | Morocco. Athletics. San Silvestre Vallecana (31) | Madrid.

