In the United States, there are many citizens who demand their rights as consumers through different lawsuits. In 2017, after a breach of its database, the Equifax company was pointed out by hundreds of people. It has now been revealed that, As part of a compensation agreement, it will provide up to US$20,000 to some of those affected.

According to what was announced at the time, The breach of users' personal data was the largest in the history of the United States, Therefore, it is estimated that it affected almost half of the country's population.

Although the company has not admitted that there has been any irregularity with its services, it is willing to pay a millionaire compensation of at least US$380,000,000 following a class action lawsuit.

It is important to pay attention to the conditions of the agreement because All those affected will be entitled to a cash payment of US$125 or get free credit monitoring services. However, Those who had to spend as a result of the breach of their personal data may receive up to US$20,000 in refund and at least seven years of free identity restoration services.

If you believe you were affected by the 2017 breach, you have until this weekend to provide evidence about how recovering from fraud or identity theft affected you.

The data breach affected millions of people.

What happened to Equifax in 2017?

Equifax is an American multinational consumer credit reporting agency based in Atlanta, Georgia, which on September 7, 2017 announced that it had been the victim of a data breach attack. In addition to The attackers had compromised more than 145,000,000 US customer records, although it should be noted that records of British and Canadian citizens were also affected. It was considered the largest data breach at the time and remains one of the 10 most serious to date.

While the company was able to stop the problem that was related to violations with its credit cards, the real risk is that much of its users' personal information such as their name, date of birth, social security number, email address and others data, left in the hands of criminals and can be exploited for decades after the breach.

It is estimated that the company had to allocate US$300,000,000 at the time to recover from the security breach.