A renowned auto accident management company based in Los Angeles, California, recently posted a job offer aimed at people who have knowledge of English and Spanish, with the possibility of working from home and earning up to US$30 per hour.

Platforms for finding employment on the internet revolutionized job offers, and due to the emergence of remote work, it is no longer necessary to reside in the United States to obtain a job there. Taking advantage of the new modalities, the company Accident 911 Help launched a part-time remote job offer through the Simply Hired platform.

The vacancy is aimed at people who can speak fluently in both English and Spanishand as they expressed in the offer, the company is looking for individuals with great motivation, responsibility for work, desire to make new friends and are interested in creating videos, participating in commercials, photos and stories.

The company is dedicated to the management of car accident trials and has clinics and lawyers at its disposal. Photo:Simply Hired Share

With the Part-time employment can generate US$25 to US$30 per hourand one of the main attractions of the offer is that You can work any time you wantwith a minimum of two hours per day.

Requirements to apply for remote work in the United States

First of all, the company requests staff for the marketing and public relations sectionso you must have oral and written communication skills, and have a good ability to interact with clients every day.

In addition, the job offer indicates that you must have good interpersonal skills, be responsible and committed, and be available to attend virtual meetings. In this sense, the most important job requirements are the following:

Be bilingual (speaking English and Spanish)

Reflect motivation

Digital skills

Have a bachelor's certificate

Writing skills

If you have this knowledge and want to apply to work from home, you only have to send your application through the aforementioned platform with your resume and, if you access the next stage, you will have an interview with the human resources staff to get the job.