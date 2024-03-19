From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/19/2024 – 12:19

Currently, around 500,000 domestic employers accumulate R$642 million in debt with the IRS.

Because of this, the government body sends warning messages about social security contribution debts owed by employers.

According to the IRS, the communications aim to “emphasize the importance of this payment, which is the employer’s duty and the employee’s right”.

Messages arrive through three channels: letters via the Post Office, postal box (within the e-Cac Portal) and email for those registered on the Gov.br website.

See below how to pay:

To check debts and pending issues, simply enter the RFB service portal;

Then access the option “Citizen” and “My Debts and Pending”;

After the consultation, select the outstanding debts and click on the “Issue Darf” button;

Use the generated document to pay the amounts due;

If you wish to include late labor charges (such as FGTS) with social security contributions, update and issue the DAE through eSocial.

Installment

To pay your debts in installments, go to RFB service portal > “Citizen” > “My Installments” > “Negotiate a new installment”;

Installments can be made in up to 60 installments with a minimum installment of R$100 for individuals.

Non-regularization

Non-payment may result in the following consequences: