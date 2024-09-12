Another week means another update for GTA Online. In this coercion, the Rockstar service will offer players the opportunity to take part in a festival and become a great businessman, not forgetting all the discounts and bonuses that we usually see.

Starting today, and until September 18, Special goods prices are on the rise and warehouses across the city are overflowing with valuable supplies. Once you have a good supply of contraband in your warehouses, talk to Lupe and put your staff to work turning out special goods at twice the usual speed these days.

On the other hand, completing sales of special merchandise will generate double GTA$ and RP. If you sell GTA$ 300,000 worth of special merchandise this week, you will complete the weekly challenge and receive GTA$ 100,000 as a reward. Along with this, You can celebrate the Moon Festival until September 18 to receive three autumn sweaters black, white and red created specifically by YETI, the famous urban fashion brand, to commemorate this season of togetherness and gratitude.

New gifts courtesy of Pisswasser will be available next week to kick off Oktoberfest. Also, completing pizza deliveries will earn you double GTA$ and RP for the entire week. Plus, At Pizza This… restaurants, wait times have been reduced and you could be employee of the month in no time.

Along with this, Simeon’s Auto Agency in Pillbox Hill has a new batch of vehicles which you can examine and purchase until September 18:

Enus Stafford (sedan, 40% off)

Declasse Tulip (muscle)

Pegassi Infernus (supercar)

Dewbauchee JB 700 (classic sports)

Dewbauchee Exemplar (coupe)

Speaking of discounts, these are the sales you can take advantage of throughout the week:

Executive Offices: 30% off

Executive Office Improvements and Modifications: 30% off

Specialty department stores: 30% off

Pegassi Pizza Boy (motorcycle): 30% discount

Benefactor SM722 (Sport): 40% off

Benefactor Turret Limousine (Sedan): 40% off

Karin Kuruma (armored, sporty): 40% off

Ocelot Pariah (Sport): 40% off

Albany Cavalcade XL (4×4 Truck): 40% off

Enus Stafford (sedan): 40% off

Gallivanter Baller ST (4×4 truck): 40% off

Maibatsu Frogger (Helicopter): 40% off

Finally, this week, GTA+ members can earn special weapon finishes for the Bat and Knife in the Weapons Van thanks to special weekly rewards. There are also 40% discounts on featured vehicles at the Vinewood Car Club Dealershipand many more things coming soon.

GTA+ members can also get their free Enus Deity (sedan) decked out in the Golden Leaves designer paint job and receive an automatic GTA$ deposit every month into your Maze Bank account, access to a rotating selection of classic Rockstar Games titles, and more. In related news, will PS5 Pro run GTA 6 at 60fps and 4K? They also deny rumors of a delay for this title.

Via: Official statement