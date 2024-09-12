Warner Bros. Games revealed that the new season of MultiVersus will begin on September 17, and through a trailer it revealed that the Powerpuff Girls, The Powerpuff Girls in Latin America, will be included.

Yes, players will be able to use Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup to play the game. They appear as a single playable character who unleashes attacks on their opponents.

Supposedly, the Powerpuff Girls belong to the Assassin class in MultiVersus and will have two variants apart from its traditional appearance. One of them is the Dynamo Suits, and the other… the Rowdyruff Boys!

That is, Los Chicos Cocosos, as they are called in Latin America and created by Mojo Jojo. This is how the girls take on the appearance of Brick (Vast), Butch (Bacteria) and Boomer (Bandit). It is very appropriate.

Fountain: Warner Bros. Games.

Ultimately, her powers are similar to those of the Powerpuff Girls. Player First Games, which is in charge of developing the game, managed to get the original team of voice actresses to play these heroines again for the game. MultiVersus.

This isn’t confirmed by Warner Bros. Games, but actress Tara Strong, who plays Bubbles, shared the trailer with cc’s to Cathy Cavadini, who plays Blossom, and EG Daily, who created Acorns.

That was with the simple message of ‘we are back’Something that stands out in the new trailer is that The Powerpuff Girls are talking to Samurai Jack, alluding to the Cartoon Network commercials. The video also features a new variant of the map based on Townsville, which is destroyed.

This is part of the new season of MultiVersusin which Nubia, a creation of DC Comics, will later be available, as well as the map Midnight Showing.

In other news related to The Powerpuff Girls, find out what happened with their failed live-action project and what they would look like if they were part of an anime. Although it should not be forgotten that there is an official one!

