The ruling New Azerbaijan Party will receive 68 seats out of 125 in the country’s parliament

The New Azerbaijan Party, led by President Ilham Aliyev, will receive the majority of seats in the Azerbaijani parliament (Milli Majlis). This was reported by the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) with reference to the results of processing 91 percent of the votes. RIA Novosti.

The ruling party is expected to win a majority of seats in parliament, 68 out of 125. Turnout was just over 37 percent.

According to preliminary results, representatives of the parties “Civil Solidarity”, “United Azerbaijan”, “REAL”, “National Front” and “Democratic Enlightenment of Azerbaijan” will enter the parliament of Azerbaijan. 46 independent candidates will also receive parliamentary mandates.

Earlier, Ilham Aliyev set the date of early parliamentary elections for September 1. According to the chairman of the republic’s supreme legislative body, Sahib Gafarov, this decision was caused by the need to form a new parliament after the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity.