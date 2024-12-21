Barcelona – Atlético
The League | Matchday 18
The striker scored the winning goal in the 96th minute despite the Barça team’s dominance throughout the match.
Fútbol Club Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid closed Saturday’s day in the Spanish League with a 1-2 victory for the Madrid team, a result that leaves the rojiblancos at the top of the table and with one game less than the Catalans. …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#BarcelonaAtlético #Sorloth #achieves #victory #extra #time
Leave a Reply