CDU interior politician Alexander Throm is in favor of drastically cutting benefits for tolerated asylum seekers. “The planned cuts in asylum seeker benefits for Dublin cases must of course be extended to other groups,” Throm told the “Welt”. “In principle, it must apply to all those required to leave the country, including those who have been granted a toleration permit.” The aim must be to only give them bridging money so that they can leave the country, the interior policy spokesman for the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag continued.