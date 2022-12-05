COLPISA Monday, December 5, 2022, 18:14



The Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría, yesterday called for dialogue and consensus to approve the new model of the university entrance exam (Ebau), and she did not miss the opportunity to attack the PP: “Some may find this seem somewhat unreal, because they have hardly conjugated the verb to dialogue throughout their political life.

Alegría, who spoke at the press conference after the Council of Ministers, stressed that the decision to postpone the implementation of this test for one year –in the 2027-2028 academic year, instead of the previous one– was demanded last week by fifteen communities, so that teachers and students can adapt to changes, since its implementation also coincides with the implementation of the Celaá Law.

The minister argued that the “fundamental umbrella” to illuminate the new university entrance exam “is dialogue.” “This government and this minister always understand dialogue as the essential tool to be able to reach agreements and consensus. In Education it is essential », she stressed.

The postponement will favor the implementation of the new selectivity so that it is done “gradually and “correctly”. Only Castilla y León and the Community of Madrid did not support the request of the rest of the territories.

The document that Education defended on July 27 has been criticized by the Royal Academy of Language, the Spanish Philosophy Network and teachers who participate in preparing these exams.

The Popular Party has announced that it will not participate in any more meetings with the Ministry of Education to deal with Ebau. The popular demand that the exam be a single test for all of Spain “that guarantees equal opportunities.” The PPaduce that the Executive tries to make believe that it is working with the communities, something that “is not true.”