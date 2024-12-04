Victor de Aldama keeps his word. As promised after his statement before Judge Pedraz, he has presented to the Supreme Court a whole battery of evidence and proof of his relationship with the PSOE. In a writing, to which he has had access elEconomista.es, Aldama points out that he would have achieved, taking advantage of the influence over the also investigated Koldo García and the former minister José Luis Ábalos, “the awarding of certain contracts, fundamentally with the entities Puertos del Estado and Adif, but also with other administrations or entities linked to them.” .

The payment of commissions and gifts to Ábalos was, above all, constant, according to the documentation provided. Among other things, Aldama agreed to give an apartment to the former Minister of Transport at Paseo de la Castellana 164 valued at 1.9 million euros, before its renovation. “This contract allowed Don José Luis Ábalos to ensure the collection of future commissions” from construction companies in exchange for contracts. “In the WhatsApp messages maintained between Víctor de Aldama and the son of Mr. José Luis Ábalos, Mr. Victor Ábalos, he requested information several times about how the transfer of the property will be carried out.” And it’s not just that. Aldama also arranged the purchase of a Mini vehicle as a gift to Ábalos’s then wife, Carolina Perles. Aldama has presented abundant documentation about the vehicle. However, although the Mini was not purchased, “the procedures for its acquisition were advanced in favor of Mr. Ábalos’s wife, who finally acquired a convertible Mercedes vehicle.”

In the statement presented on November 21, Aldama acknowledged and offered detailed explanations about the existence of numerous cash payments made to Koldo García, former advisor to Ábalos, for himself and for subsequent distribution with him as consideration for the awarding of different administrations of contracts for medical supplies to the company Soluciones de Gestión, and for other concepts, some without connection to specific acts and others linked to public works awards. Most of the contracts were awarded to three companies related to Koldo García: Public Works and Irrigation (OPR), directed by Daniel Fernández and his brother Antonio, who had been coordinator of the Government Delegation in Andalusia in October 2022; Áridos Anfersa, represented by Francisco Coca and Levantina Engineering and Construction. In addition, others appear such as ASCH, Civis Global, Azvi or Ortiz Construcciones y Proyectos.

According to the documentation, the total sum of public awards carried out between 2018 and 2021 amounted to a total of 54 million euros and, the majority of the contracts were given to OPR, Áridos Anfersa and Levantina. In fact, there is a report that would show that these contracts were awarded prior to the presentation of other offers, since it contains annotations that, according to the allegations of the commission agent’s lawyer, may correspond to the handwriting of the former minister and Koldo García.

Relationship with the technology company Sortis

Aldama also established, through one of the companies he owns, Deluxe Fortune SL, contracts with the consulting firm Sortis, chaired by Israel Pilar Ortiz, whom the judge considers a “first link” or “link” between the plot and the Ministry of Transport, which took advantage of its contacts to achieve public contracts. In fact, he was paid in black money and in turn paid commissions to Koldo García, José Luis Ábalos’ former advisor during his time as minister. For the UCO, there is no doubt that Pilar Ortiz is a person “close to Koldo’s entourage”, who would have received up to 200,000 euros in commissions for awards to the plot.

Sortis also signed a contract in 2021 for 1.8 million euros with Correos, then chaired by Juan Manuel Serrano, who, in turn, had been chief of staff in the Federal Executive Commission of the PSOE led by Pedro Sánchez. According to recent documentation, for this contract Koldo García received 10,851 euros from a company linked to the president of the consulting firm, Instalibero District.