The cinemas verdi of Madrid have become something more than a screening room with the showing that Público has organized for the exhibition of 7291, the director’s documentary Juanjo Castro that shows the pain, the lack of information and the complete abandonment that the elderly in Madrid residences suffered during the pandemic covid-19.

Before making way for the feature film, the Minister of Health, Monica Garcia, and that of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, have dedicated some words full of emotion and admiration to those present.

The Minister of Health, Mónica García, has stressed that the title of the film, 7291“is the figure of political indignity“and has remembered that”not all politicians are the same“His words have influenced a message that is more than visible in the two hours that the film lasts: “It is not the same to die alone as to die accompanied“, referring to the public organizations that forgot and abandoned those thousands of deceased.

In turn, Urtasun has taken the opportunity to denounce the continuous cuts that culture is suffering in the Community of Madrid,

emphasizing that this “must be present and speak out when there are abuses of power“. Nor has he missed the opportunity to thank Juanjo Castro for the social work he has undertaken with his documentary: “This exercise is very important, especially for what has been one of the biggest scandals in this country in recent years.”

The director of PublicVirginia P. Alonso, has joined in this gratitude, recognizing the tireless fight that the families of the victims have promoted in every possible way. “In Public We will continue by your side. We believe that This documentary should be showing in all cinemas now of Spain,” said Virginia P. Alonso. She also added that the newspaper is not going to forget “those 7,291 people who, no matter how much Isabel Díaz Ayuso says, They weren’t going to die the same way“.

Representatives of the Marea de Residentes association with the Ministers of Health, Mónica Garcia, and Culture, Ernest Urtasun, and the director of ‘Público’, Virginia P. Alonso, before the screening of the documentary ‘7291’. — Jaime García-Morato

Juanjo Castro, for his part, explained that thanks to the production of this film has discovered the real functioning of the residences. “This system is not valid. In Spain we have a very high life expectancy, and just to be selfish, because I will also get older, I try to ask the questions I raise in the documentary“said the filmmaker.

In fact, the director of the documentary ended his speech by questioning if you have really learned something. A question that has been echoed among those attending. “No, we have not learned. Very little,” some viewers were heard saying amidst whispers of hopelessness during the screening.

Cries and sighs of frustration

If something has marked this act, it is the expressive reactions of the public. The atmosphere that was felt before the screening of the documentary began was radically opposite to that felt in the audience when the final credits appeared on the screen.

Tears in your eyeslabored breathing and even some cries of indignation have been perceived during the succession of data and statements that 7291 collects. The murmurs were increasingly louder and increased when some of the top officials of the Community of Madrid appeared, such as the president, Isabel Diaz Ayuso. The ironic laughter and sarcastic responses They have also been protagonists in a climate of desperation and helplessness.

So much so, that some attendees have compared the actions of the senior officials responsible for health in the Community of Madrid with the management of the People’s Party in the DANA. “As Mazon“just the same,” some said, after some of the witnesses who testified in the Madrid Assembly During the 2020 citizen commission they argued that rather than responsible they should be considered guilty.