His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri decree appointing the head of the Documentation House in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulates that Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah E-Government Department, will be transferred to the Documentation House in the emirate, promoted to the rank of head of a department in the Special Jobs System in the Sharjah Government, and appointed head of the house, effective from the date of this decree.