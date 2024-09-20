2024 represents a key milestone for the Alcar GroupEuropean leader in the production and distribution of steel and light alloy wheels, which celebrates its 40th anniversaryas well as the 20th in Italy. Founded in 1984 in Austriathe group is now present in 16 Countries with over 29 companies and a team of about 800 employees.

Alcar Wheels for 40 Years

The path of the Alcar Group has been characterized by a far-sighted vision and constant growth. Born as BBV Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbHinitially focused on the distribution of steel wheels, the group was able to rapidly expand its activities, acquiring key companies and diversifying its product portfolio.

Alcar logo for its 40 years

Today, the Alcar Group boasts a wide range of solutions ranging from light alloy wheels to the Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)until the complete wheelspaying constant attention to market needs.

Alcar Wheels has a long and successful history in the automotive wheel sector.

A brief overview of its history:

Alcar in Italy

In Italy, Alcar has been able to build a solid distribution network, supported by a fast and efficient logistics serviceThe group continues to pursue its philosophy, based on the objective of maintaining and expanding its leadership in theEuropean wheel aftermarket for cars, through continuous innovation and a strong customer orientation.

Alcar rims and wheels

Alcar’s birthday is also an opportunity to shift attention to the future, looking at a ever-evolving market.

Alcar company producing alloy and steel wheels

