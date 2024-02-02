Et was the news that the digital currency industry had been eagerly awaiting: On the night of February 10th to 11th, the first Bitcoin ETFs were approved by the American Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With these exchange-traded index products, private investors and institutional investors can easily trade the oldest and best-known digital currency without having to create their own account and rely on dubious marketplaces (FAZ from February 12th).

But here in Germany and Europe, investors looked down the drain: There will be no Bitcoin ETF here for the time being – because there are no ETFs in Germany and Europe that only contain one security. This is regulated by the “Organization for Collective Investment in Securities” (Ogaw), which is intended to protect investors from dubious investments. This law is based on the European UCITS directive, which brings together various standards and is intended to make ETFs safer. This includes, for example, that none of the individual components in an ETF may have more than 20 percent of the so-called net asset value – only under “exceptional market conditions” can this proportion be up to 35 percent.