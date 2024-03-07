Cali America This Wednesday, it consummated its first major failure of 2024 under the technical direction of Venezuelan César Farías: the scarlet team was eliminated from the 2024 Copa Sudamericana, after being defeated 2-1 by Valledupar FC Alliancein a match that was played in the stadium Metropolitan of Barranquilla.

The results crisis is already scaring the red devils, and the continuity of the DT Farias It is a topic of conversation between fans and journalists from Cali, who analyze the reasons for the shameful elimination of South American.

The scarlet team suffered a serious economic disaster, as it could not access the juicy prizes that the Conmebol this year for the contest South American Cup.

The mere participation of America in its only match of South American Cuprepresented 250,000 USD (two hundred and fifty thousand dollars), just over 980 million Colombian pesos.

However, by not qualifying for the group stage they stopped earning 900 thousand dollars (900,000 USD), more than $3.5 billion, since Conmebol pays 300,000 USD (three hundred thousand dollars) for each of the three matches played as a local.

Additionally, for each match won in groups, Conmebol will deliver 100,000 USD (one hundred thousand dollars).

