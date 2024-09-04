Forgemasters, the latest update for Alaloth: Champions of the Four Kingdoms, is now available: The package, downloadable from Steam or GOG, introduces new gameplay features and changes some central aspects of the game economy to offer an even more immersive experience.

The crafting system has been completely revamped and now includes new recipes, unique items, and improved resource management, while extra gear customization options have been added, with specialized paths for different builds and styles.

The update also introduces the Throwmasters, a new class of vendors focused on supporting ranged builds, providing access to unique weapons, attachments, and gear for players who prefer to fight from afar, opening up new strategic opportunities.