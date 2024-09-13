Embracer Group to retain Metro series and development studio 4A Games . Apparently Saber Interactive’s declared project fresh off the success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, to take the developer and the intellectual property with them after leaving Embracer has fallen through. The news was reported by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, who received an official note from a very reliable source: Matt Karch, the CEO of Saber Interactive.

Saber Interactive’s Position

Karch told Schreier, “we always intended to exercise the call option on 4A,” but “we felt it would be best for all parties” for the studio to stay with Embracer.

The use of the word “exercise” in the original text suggests that Saber had an agreement with Embracer to acquire 4A Games under certain conditionsconditions that must not have occurred, given that the deal did not go through.

So it will be Embracer Group that will publish and finance the new chapters of the Metro series by 4A Games, with at least two new games in development, after the launch a few years ago of Metro Exodus, a very successful first-person shooter with great technical virtues.