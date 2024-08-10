by VALERIO BARRETTA

Piastri, what growth

If McLaren had had a competitive car from the start, it would certainly now be in a position to challenge Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title more dangerously. But it would do so with Lando Norris from Oscar Plates? The question, until a few months ago, would have had an obvious answer, but the Australian has grown at a dizzying rate, while #4 gets too carried away by emotions in the moments that matter most.

Helmut Marko, remaining faithful to his polemical streak, took a moment to define Norris as less mentally strong than Piastri. It is however a fact that Icekid had more composure between Austria (see the Sprint), Hungary and Belgium: in the last four weekends the Australian has recovered 31 points from the “captain” and has shown that he can be a serious contender for the 2025 title. As for 2024, however, Piastri is 110 points behind Verstappen: the comeback would be an almost impossible feat, but the 2001-born driver deep down believes in it. And for the second part of the World Championship he feels in a position of strength.

Piastri’s words

“I think the last few weeks have been really good for me. I honestly think the whole season has been pretty good. A couple of weekends in the middle of the year were a bit difficult, I think especially in Japan, China and Montmeló, but I think all the other races were pretty good“, these are his words.

“I feel like I’ve made a step forward from last year.and obviously the car is very fast too. I think I have good momentum, which is good, but I know how quickly the situation can go the other way. I’m just trying to improve, but I feel like I’m in a position of strength“.