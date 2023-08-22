Today, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the completion of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s work on the Lumina experiment to study the degrees of space radiation aboard the International Space Station. The experiment was conducted in cooperation with the European Space Agency, the National Center for Space Studies in France, Jean Monnet University and Exail.

The “Lumina” experiment is the first fiber-optic dosimetry project to be implemented in space with the aim of enhancing the ability of astronauts to know the levels of radiation they are exposed to while aboard the International Space Station.

This long-term project, which is currently being supervised by Al Neyadi, is considered a unique type, as it takes advantage of the optical absorption technology of optical fiber measurements that are sensitive to radioactive radiation, which it was exposed to, and this data is sent immediately to the ground to analyze the effect of radiation, and then improve the conditions appropriate space for the health and safety of the astronauts aboard the station.

“The Lumina experiment, in which we cooperate with the European Space Agency, the National Center for Space Studies in France, and the University of Jean Monnet, works to create a safe environment for astronauts on long-term missions aboard the space station,” said Adnan Al Rayes, Director of the Zayed 2 Ambition Mission, UAE Astronaut Programme. The results of this study will contribute to monitoring and monitoring radiation levels, thus ensuring the safety of the astronauts in future missions.”

For her part, Florence Clement, the payload developer of CADMOS at the National Center for Space Studies in France, said: “According to the French proverb (Paris was not built in a day), this applies to science as well. Since 2021, the space station crew has been working “In the context of human exploration of space and Earth applications, this mission is a great example that science knows no boundaries, going beyond.”

And French astronaut Thomas Pesquet placed a device in the European Columbus Laboratory unit in 2021 to analyze the radiation to which the International Space Station is exposed. Since then the data has been recorded periodically to allow radiation monitoring. Through an app called “Everywear” developed by the European Space Agency, France’s National Center for Space Studies, and the French Institute of Space Medicine and Physiology, the crew can transmit their results back to Earth for further analysis.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station are exposed to radiation levels close to 100 times those on Earth at any given time, so radiation monitoring is critical to protecting equipment and astronauts during long-term missions.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communication Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, which aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.