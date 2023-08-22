Goodbye Volcano High entered into gold phasei.e. in the final phase which marks the conclusion of the development and production of the game, with the title now ready for release already set for August 29, 2023 on PC and PlayStation.

It is one of the first indies announced for PS5, which has gone through a rather long development phase, while still remaining rather the center of attention, in its area of ​​origin. The particular setting that mixes realistic elements with fantastic ones and the characters who look like bizarre anthropomorphic creatures immediately brought it out.

Goodbye Volcano High had been postponed several times: first in 2021 and then a few months ago for a second time, but at this point the works are complete: as reported in the tweet visible below, the game has entered the gold phase and the release is confirmed for August 29, 2023 on PC, PS4 and PS5, much to the delight of the developers.