Ajman (Al-Ittihad)

The Al Ain Club Academy teams for the 12-year-old and 14-year-old categories were crowned champions of the first edition of the Private Academy League Championship, which was held during the period from last November to this February, organized by the Quattro Sports Center in the Emirate of Ajman, and sponsored by the Bucari Health Drinks Company.

The Private Academies League Championship for the 12 and 14-year-old categories, which was organized by the Quattro Sports Center in Ajman in its stadiums over a period of 4 months, witnessed the participation of 20 teams from various parts of the country.

The Al Ain Club Academy team deserved to be crowned champion in the 12-year-old category, after defeating its competitor, the Rich Target Academy team, 2-0, in the final match for this category, and Al Ain player Wissam Mohammed won the “Best Player” award in the match, presented by the Lavish Perfumes Group.

In the individual awards category, Al Ain player Zain Hani was chosen as “Best Player” in the tournament, Ian Ilves Crasto from Reach Target Academy won the “Best Goalkeeper” award, and Wissam Mohammed Abdel Sattar, Al Ain Club Academy player, won the “Tournament Top Scorer” award, with 20 goals. Diwan Bisho from the Future Academy won the “Best Playmaker” award, Sharif Wasfi from the Al Ain Club Academy won the “Best Coach” award, Ahmed Saeed from the Al Ain Club Academy won the “Best Administrative” award, and the Reach Target Academy team won the “Ideal Team” award. ».

In the 14-year-old category, the Al Ain Club Academy team succeeded in winning the title, after defeating the Dolphin Academy team 1-0 in the final match, and Riyad Salah won the “Best Player” award in the match.

Muhammad Abdullah from the Al Ain Club Academy won the “Best Player” award in the tournament, and his colleague Yahya Mahmoud won the “Best Goalkeeper” award, and Jihad Abdul Ghani, the Dolphin Academy player, was crowned the “Tournament Top Scorer” award, with 18 goals, and Adam Muhammad Ahmed from the Al Ain Club Academy won the “Best” award. Playmaker”, Mohammed Saber from Al Ain Club Academy “Best Coach”, Ahmed Saeed from Al Ain Club Academy “Best Administrative”, and Al Ain Club Academy “A” team won the “Ideal Team” award.

The closing and coronation ceremonies were attended by Abdul Aziz Abdullah, General Director of the Quattro Center and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Mahmoud Bassiouni, representative of Bukari Sweet Company, and Hilal Saeed and Hamid Fakher, former stars of our national team and Al Ain Club, where the organizing committee honored them, in addition to honoring the referees of the final matches of the tournament, Muhammad Al-Ghazal, and Majeed Hamid.