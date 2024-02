Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 3:44 p.m.



| Updated 4:00 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, urged this Wednesday the head of the central Executive, Pedro Sánchez, to discuss with the Government of that country during his visit to Morocco how to “put a stop to the products” that enter the Union …