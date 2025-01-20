Air Europa will open a new route between Madrid and Istanbul starting May 12with an initial frequency of four weekly flights that will increase to a daily service starting July 7. The company seeks to position itself in a key destination that has experienced a notable increase in the arrival of international tourists.

Türkiye has established itself as one of the top global tourist destinations in 2024with a year-on-year growth in foreign visitors of 17%, according to official data from the country’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism. This increase is attributed, in part, to the recovery of European source markets and the growing popularity of Istanbul as a cultural and commercial meeting point. In the last year alone, the city recorded more than 16 million international visitors, surpassing its pre-pandemic numbers.

The connection between Madrid and Istanbul will be key to serving both tourism and business trips. From Madrid, flights will depart at 9:30 a.m., while from Istanbul they will take off at 4:00 p.m., a schedule designed to facilitate connection with transoceanic routes to America, one of the airline’s main markets.

The operation of the new route will allow offering more than 247,000 places throughout the yearwith an estimated occupancy of 80%. Although Air Europa will use its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet for this connection, the company focuses on meeting the growing demand towards Turkey, where Istanbul functions as a strategic node between Europe, Asia and Africa.

The rebound in tourism in Turkey has been driven by the diversity of its cultural offering, from the iconic Grand Bazaar to Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque, as well as its historical routes in Cappadocia and the Turkish Riviera. Besides, The devaluation of the Turkish lira has made the country a more accessible destination for European travelerswhile its modern airport infrastructure reinforces its attractiveness as a hub.

The incorporation of Istanbul as a destination reinforces Air Europa’s expansion strategy in the Mediterranean area and expands its international options. Türkiye, for its part, plans to close 2025 with more than 60 million international visitors, consolidating its recovery as a tourism power in the region.