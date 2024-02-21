Forecasts for Public Assistance held this Wednesday the agreed draw of the betting house, Melate, Revancha and Revanchita which today has an accumulated bag of millions of pesos.

Melate, Revancha and Revanchita is the consensual drawing of Forecasts and this game is held on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays after sales close, which runs automatically at 9:15 p.m.

This draw has a participation cost of 30 pesos and to play you only have to randomly choose 7 numbers that will make you win, the first six numbers are called natural and the seventh is called additional number.

Melate, Revancha and Revanchita Results 02/21/24

– Melate |

– Revenge |

– Revanchita |

Results will be updated when they are published.

To win, the numbers on your wheel must match at least two natural numbers, the more numbers match, the greater your prize.

