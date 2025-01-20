Strongly re-elected by the voters of the United States, donald trump returns unchained, erected as king of tariffs and scourge of illegal immigration. He baptized the day of his presidential swearing-in as the day of the liberation of his country, but the act in which Capitolembarrassing at times, was above all that of his own liberation. Liberation from the symbolic shackles with the classical wing of the Republican Party; of any consequences following his conviction for 34 crimes; of respect for his predecessors, whom he accused of sowing hatred and corruption; of all limits – including geographical ones. self-proclaimed pacifier while suggesting revenge against his enemies, like the preacher who carried the word in one hand ‘love’ and in the other ‘hate’Trump ushers in a new and disturbing era for his country and the world.