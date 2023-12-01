This was the last match at King Fahd International Stadium, which will be closed for improvements until 2026, in preparation for Saudi Arabia hosting the 2027 Asian Cup.

Savic opened the scoring for Al Hilal (64), before Mitrovic (89 and 90 + 2) added two more goals.

With this victory, Al-Hilal moved away from the lead and raised its score to 41 points, while Al-Nasr’s score froze at 34 points in second place.

When the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) canceled a goal for Al-Nasr scored by Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (75) due to offside, Al-Hilal received a red card by expelling its defender, Ali Al-Bulaihi, in the 90th + 4th minute.

A “big reward” for Al Hilal Saudi players

Al Hilal Club President, Fahd bin Nafel, was keen to go to the players’ dressing room to congratulate them on the great victory over their traditional rivals and maintaining the top spot in the league.

A video clip of Al Hilal president with the players was spread on social sites, who asked him for a generous reward and kept chanting the number “100.”

According to what the video showed, Bin Nafel immediately responded to the request, referring to the disbursement of 100,000 Saudi riyals to each player, which was later confirmed by Saudi media.