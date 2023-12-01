Event of magnitude 0.39Ml occurred 330m deep in the region where the rock salt mine is located

The Civil Defense of Maceió reported that this Friday (1st.Dec.2023) a seismic event of magnitude 0.39Ml was recorded at a depth of 330m in the Mutange region, where mine number 18 for rock salt exploration is located. by Braskem.

The organization reported that it maintains maximum alert and constant observation due to the risk of imminent collapse of mine 18, in the region of the former training ground of the CSA football club, in Mutange. Three sensors at the site continue to show movement alerts.

In the last 24 hours, 11.4 cm of sinking was recorded, with an average of 1 cm per hour.

Braskem removes workers

After a recommendation from the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT), the mining company Braskem removed its permanent and outsourced employees from the mine 18 area.

Labor attorney Rodrigo Alencar conditioned the resumption of work on technical assessment by the competent authorities in order to guarantee the safety of all workers related to the company.

With information from Brazil Agency