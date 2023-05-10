Former Fox News television host and American right-wing figure Tucker Carlson announced this Tuesday that he will relaunch his show on Twitter after being fired from the channel.

(Also: What is known about the unexpected departure of Fox News host Tucker Carlson)

“Soon we will bring to Twitter a new version of the program that we have been doing in the last six and a half years,” he said in a video posted on his account on that social network, where he assured, addressing the users, that “freedom of expression” is the main right they have.

There are not many platforms that allow freedom of expression

Just days after leaving Fox News, the star presenter for the conservatives, Tucker Carlson, announced Tuesday that he would broadcast a new program on Twitter, a “non-partisan” platform, according to him.

His program “Tucker Carlson Tonight”, broadcast on Fox News, gathered an average of 3.3 million viewers in 2022: the highest audience for the US news network’s evening programming.

(Also: The Real Reason FOX Star Tucker Carlson Was Fired)

The presenter is known for his radical stances and his taste for some conspiracy theories.

His arrival on Twitter occurs while numerous observers have reported an increase in hate content on the platform since it was bought by billionaire Elon Musk in October.

“There aren’t many platforms that allow free speech,” Carlson explained in a message posted on Twitter on Tuesday. “The last one in the world, the only one, is Twitter.”

(Read: Donald Trump did sexually abuse E. Jean Carroll, according to the jury in the case)

Several networks have been launched lately with the argument of defending freedom of expression, in particular Gab, Parler, Gettre or Social Truth, created by former US President Donald Trump. “Twitter is not partisan,” Carlson declared.

Photo: Instagram WeloveTuckerCarlson

“Everyone can get into it and we think that’s a good thing.” The 52-year-old presenter proposes “a new version of the program that we have been doing for six years and a half, on Twitter.”

Although Fox News did not give a reason for Carlson’s departure.is believed to be primarily due to a series of messages exposed during Dominion Corporation’s legal action against the media group for defamation.

These communications showed that the host aired accusations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, while privately expressing serious doubts about the veracity of these accusations.

(More news: USA: What is Title 8, and how does it affect migrants at the border?)

The messages also contained harsh criticism of Fox News journalists.

To avoid a very uncertain outcome judgment, Fox News agreed to pay $787.5 million to Dominion, a company specialized in electronic voting machines, denounced, without evidence, as an instrument of an alleged electoral fraud of 2020 in the United States.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from AFP and EFE