In Novouralsk, Sverdlovsk Region, a kindergarten was ordered to pay compensation for an injury to a disabled child. A four-year-old boy hit the furniture.

As writes TagilCity.Ru, due to the disease, the child does not understand speech well and cannot dress himself.

After being injured, he was immediately taken to the hospital. It turned out that the child’s ear was injured.

After the incident, a special commission was created in the kindergarten. She found that the furniture that the pupil had hit was not thoughtfully placed. Its location does not take into account the fact that there is a child with a disability in the group. The teacher made a remark.

The mother of the victim went to court and demanded to pay 0.5 million rubles as compensation. She claimed that her son became more anxious after the injury and refused to go to kindergarten. He had to undergo treatment.

However, the court sided with the plaintiff only partially. The kindergarten was obliged to pay 70 thousand rubles. The woman tried to appeal this decision, but to no avail.