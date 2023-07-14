Tunisia moved hundreds of irregular migrants to shelters in the Sahara desert on the Libyan border. Human rights groups warn against these actions and the xenophobic discourse of President Kaïs Said, who believes in “a conspiracy to change the racial composition” of Tunisia. The country is under pressure from Europe to stop the departure of migrants from its shores. We analyze the situation of migrants in Tunisia with Amine Snoussi, a Tunisian journalist and political activist.
#Africa #days #Tunisia #xenophobia #racism #continue #rise #subSaharan #migrants
