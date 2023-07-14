Friday, July 14, 2023
Sweden | Three people were found dead in a car, the police are investigating it as a murder

July 14, 2023
Uutistoimisto TT says that the police currently do not suspect that the case is connected to gang crime.si

in central Sweden In Skinnskatteberg, northwest of Västerås, three people have been found dead in a car. The police have started a murder investigation into the case.

According to the police, the three dead have had some kind of relationship with each other, but the police do not elaborate on the matter. The police did not give any other details about the case either.

The news agency TT says that the police currently do not suspect that the case is connected to gang crime.

“No one has been arrested at the moment. I want to emphasize that, according to the police’s assessment, there is currently no danger to outsiders,” the police spokesperson Pelle Vamstad said.

The crime scene has been cordoned off for a technical investigation, and the deceased will undergo a forensic examination.

“The investigation is only in the beginning stages and we are trying to get an overall picture of what happened,” added Vamstad.

Skinskatteberg is located approximately 170 kilometers from Stockholm.

