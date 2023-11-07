





12:02 Africa 7 Days © France 24

King Charles III made a state visit to Kenya from October 31 to November 3, at the same time, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Tanzania. In both countries, these visits were awaited by numerous human rights organizations that were awaiting apologies for the crimes committed by these two powers during colonization. While the German president issued an apology, King Charles limited himself to condemning his country’s colonial past in Kenya.