“I have spent my entire life keeping men’s secrets, my body hurts from carrying the weight of their sins,” warns the text on the back cover of the new collection of poems by Megan Fox (Tennessee, United States, 37 years old). The title sums it all up: Pretty Boys Are Poisonous (pretty boys are poisonous). The book, on sale from this Tuesday, November 7, contains more than 70 poems that the actress wrote “in an attempt to eradicate the disease” that had taken root in her due to her silence, as explained in that text signed by her. in the back of the book. “My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to reclaim their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what has been buried, but not forgotten, in darkness.”

In his case, his personal struggles with love, lust and heartbreak have finally seen the light. The interpreter of Transformers either Jennifer’s Body He assures that his literary debut is due to the fact that he began to capture his life on paper as an outlet that his artistic career never provided him. “Acting doesn’t really allow me to fully express myself the way writing does because I’m reading someone else’s words under someone else’s direction,” she said in an interview last August: “Poetry gives me a space to experiment.” a little catharsis through art.”

In this catharsis the protagonists, although she does not give specific names, are the men in her life. Many of the poems seem to describe her relationship with her fiancé, musician and rapper Machine Gun Kelly (Texas, United States, 33 years old), and to be inspired by the ups and downs they have faced since they began their relationship in May 2020. The actress He mentions in his verses a “32-year-old narcissist,” whom he also refers to as his “true love” or “twin flame” and as a “complacent rock star” who pretends to have “good” intentions. All of this, accompanied by erotically charged illustrations by Japanese illustrator Audrey Kawasaki.

“You are an addiction that no amount of prayer will ever cure,” he describes in a poem titled A beautiful boy is a deadly drug. It is, in this case, a nod to the message that Fox used in your Instagram profile, where he accumulated 21.6 million followers, to declare his love for Machine Gun Kelly in August 2020. “Achingly beautiful boy… My heart is yours,” he wrote then. “You are killing me, but my heart will not abandon you,” she says now in the poem.

The book, at times full of evil humor and at times full of heartbreaking suffering, includes other titles such as Rape, Funerals are for lovers, Why would I want to be gay? and Marry an arsonist. In a poem titled Patrick Bateman is givinga reference to the serial killer protagonist of American Psycho, the actress writes: “Your love leaves blood stains on my sheets.” She also describes being murdered in another of her texts, and there is one in which she imagines a werewolf’s attempts to apologize for devouring her, blaming it on “family curses and sexual abuse.” However, in an interview published yesterday in People To promote her book, Fox says she has kept some of her darkest poems to herself: “I didn’t even bother sending most of what I wrote to my editor because they were too graphic and disturbing for others to read.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen (Getty Images for The Recording A)

The last two poems, titled Yo and II, allude to the pain caused by a miscarriage in the past. “There’s an ultrasound at the bedside, 10 weeks and 1 day… Do you think if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?” she shares. “But now I have to say goodbye. “I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight to my chest as they tear you from my insides,” she continues, alongside an illustration of a woman holding a baby that appears on the last page of the book: “I will pay any price, please tell me, What is the ransom for your soul?” The actress had never spoken in public about having suffered an abortion, but she did speculate about it following a song by her partner titled Twin Flame (twin flame). “I wrote this song for my wife… This is for our unborn child,” he said in a concert at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. “Go to sleep / I’ll see you in my dreams,” MGK sang along to the sound of a heartbeat: “This changes everything / Now I have to set you free.”

Fox shares three children – Noah (10 years old), Bodhi (9) and Journey (6) – with her ex-husband, American actor Brian Austin Green, 50, with whom she was married from 2010 to 2022, when their new commitment to the musician – they had already announced their separation two years before -. Although her name does not appear in the collection of poems either, there are those who think that she is referring to the actor from Feeling of living when he mentions a broken heart over a “self-absorbed idiot.” The actress and the actor began dating in 2004, when she was 18 and he was 30, after they met on the set of the film Hope & Faith. “But one day it happened. “One of those idiots finally broke me,” Fox writes in the book’s foreword. From that broken heart, as he writes, these poems emerged with previously unexpressed feelings: “Isolation, torment, self-harm, despair, longing, restlessness, rage and general anguish.”

“For most it is not a fairy tale. Relationships are not pretty. They are ugly. Sometimes they are a war,” Fox told People in his promotional interview. “But through a wound comes an opportunity to grow and become a stronger, more complete version of yourself.”