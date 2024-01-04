You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Adrian Ramos
Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME
Adrian Ramos
The American forward was wanted by several clubs.
América de Cali and Adrián Ramos They will continue hand in hand, at least, for one more year, as confirmed from the capital of Valle del Cauca.
The striker reconsidered and backed off the decision not to continue wearing the red shirt.
One more year
After several meetings with Marcela Gomez, new president of the club, Ramos has decided to continue with the American team.
Ramos explained why he didn't want to stay and why he continues: “I can tell the fan that I wanted to leave because I didn't like some things, but when I saw that they changed I made the decision to stay at home.”
“I had decided to leave, but Marcela spoke to me and told me what was coming and she didn't have to convince me, I simply continued,” added the experienced forward.
🇦🇹 Our captains Adrián Ramos and Luis Paz renewed their contract with América de Cali and will continue to provide their experience and leadership in pursuit of our goals for the 2024 season. GO, AMERICA! 🫡👹 pic.twitter.com/VpCwLKUL6K
— América de Cali (@AmericadeCali) January 4, 2024
