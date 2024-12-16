ADI Data Center Euskadi construction has started a center in the Guipuzcoan town of Mondragónwhich adds to the one already built in Bizkaia. In addition, the entry of new partners is confirmed through a capital increase that incorporates the project Kutxabank, IberdrolaMondragon and the councils of Bizkaia and Gipuzkoawhich join the Basque Government, Teknei, Dominion, Euskaltel and Gertek.

The Garaia Technology Park, in Arrasate-Mondragón (Gipuzkoa), is the location chosen for the implementation of a new data center, led by ADI Data Center Euskadi, an entity created to support digital transformation of companies and institutions in Euskadi.

Likewise, it has been confirmed the incorporation to its shareholders of Kutxabank, Iberdrola, Mondragon Corporation and the councils of Bizkaia and Gipuzkoto. With the works in Garaia, the second phase of this project begins, whose first infrastructure has 2 MW of capacity and will come into operation during the first quarter of 2025.

Built in the Abanto campus of the Technology Park of Euskadi in Bizkaia, the works are advancing at an accelerated pace with the aim of start its activity in the first quarter of next yearthey point out in a statement.

After the recent incorporations, the company Data Center Euskadi, SL will be made up of the following partners: Basque Government, Teknei, Dominion, Euskaltel, GertekKutxabank, Iberdrola, Mondragon, Seed Capital Bizkaia and Seed Gipuzkoa.

The main motivation for launching the ADI Data Center Euskadi is to provide the territory with the necessary infrastructures that enable the development of the technological-digital transitiontaking into account the strategic importance that Data management and its sovereignty have for any organization.

The objective is that Basque companies and institutions can have technological infrastructures that allow them to develop the best strategies in the adoption of new technologies such as the cloud, artificial intelligence, IoT or otherswith full security guarantees at a time when the digital transition is vital in many areas of the business.