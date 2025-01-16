Google Photosone of the most popular services for storing and sharing images and videos, continues to evolve to improve the user experience. Now, it has been discovered Easiest and fastest way to hide unwanted faces in the ‘Moments’ tab (recently renamed from ‘Memories’) a feature that organizes images and videos of special moments, such as birthdays or trips.

With this Google Photos shortcut it will be easier for you not to see your ex in them

To hide a person’s face in ‘Moments’, it was necessary to go to Collections – People, select the person and then use the dropdown menu. A process that, despite not being slow, for many users could seem very impractical. From Android Police They report that Google is implementing a change that allows this action to be carried out directly from the metadata of the individual images.

As revealed by researcher @AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter) to Android Authoritywith the version 7.12 of the application These options may become even more accessible. If you find an image in ‘Moments’ that includes someone you don’t want to see, you can open the photo, swipe up to show the bottom sheet with the metadata (camera information, date and location) and from there manage the faces detected by Google. This includes the ability to hide faces directly from this section.

Until now, this metadata menu allows only hide faces from future memoriesbut Google is expected to introduce the option soon ‘Show more’, that would allow certain faces to be prioritized in ‘Moments’. Although an official release date for these improvements has not yet been announced, the update promises a more comfortable and personalized experience for users.

