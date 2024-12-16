The PP Health Councilors had requested that the Muface crisis be debated at the meeting that took place this Monday of the Interterritorial Health Council, but the Ministry of Health alleged the lack of powers to do so. Even so, the agenda included an information point in which Mónica García’s department would explain to the regional representatives the implications that the possible end of the agreement with Muface would have on the public system. And so it has been done, although without any relevant conclusion. The minister has defended that her department has analyzed the situation to “reassure” the mutualists and let them know that their entry into public health would not pose any problem. The councilors, especially the popular ones, have asked them to “let the Ministry of Public Function, in charge of negotiating the agreement, work” and abandon “sectarianism.” García has insisted that his ministry has only prepared a report on the viability of serving mutual members who currently use private healthcare in public healthcare because some counselors asked it to do so. “We cannot be criticized for not doing a job and for doing it too,” he reproached.

But more topics have been addressed during the meeting, among them the approval of the protocol that will create the registry of health professionals who object to abortion, which this media has already advanced, or the Primary and Community Care Plan 2025-2027. The latter contemplates the self-reductions that Mónica García proposed last year, although as the minister explained in the press conference after the meeting, these are still being negotiated with the ministries of Finance and Social Security. «It is one of the proposals that we brought from this ministry because we consider that there are agendas of our professionals who have to dedicate 30% of their agenda to these bureaucratic procedures and that it would guarantee that the time of our professionals is really dedicated to the tasks. assistance, diagnosis, monitoring or prevention more than those tasks that we consider should be somewhere else,” explained the minister.

Along these lines, this plan creates the figure of the “health administrator”, who, according to the ministry, will serve to relieve health professionals of these administrative tasks. Furthermore, according to this strategy, other professionals such as physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, nutritionists, social workers, podiatrists, opticians and pharmacists will be introduced into the Primary Care teams.

