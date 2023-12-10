Sunday, December 10, 2023, 07:55



What do Eh! companies have in common? Laboras, Traperos Recicla, Isol, Total Print, Im Nova, Adi, Cambio Circular, Bicigo and Escoob Go? Each one is dedicated to a sector and their services are very different, but they share one quality: they are insertion companies. Its objective is to serve vulnerable people or people at risk of social exclusion, improving their situation and allowing them to access jobs. To encompass them all is the Association of Insertion Companies of the Region of Murcia (Adeirmur), whose purpose is to promote and support them.

For this reason, on December 1, it organized the Day of Insertion Companies, an event that gave voice to its work and addressed its opportunities and challenges from economic, social, legal and, of course, human perspectives.

The opening of the event was carried out by José Manuel García Marrero, president of Adeirmur, who strove to make clear the mission, vision and values ​​of the association, fully aimed at the development of a solidarity economy, for which they are in constant dialogue with public institutions and social agents.

Next to Marrero was the Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín, who detailed the benefits of his position: «The beauty of politics is lending a hand and, in events like this, you can come down to reality and see how insertion companies help society. From the Community, he highlighted that they are working on the V Social Economy Pact, “agreed upon with the associations and committed to investing in insertion.”

The figures of the insertion:

84% of people.

They get a job later.

Return of 1 to 3 euros.

For every euro invested in insertion, 3 are recovered.

The presentation also included the intervention of Juan Antonio Pedreño, president of the Spanish Business Confederation of Social Economy (Cepes), who has received the Cross of the Order of Merit for his work in insertion.

The businessman highlighted the Region of Murcia as “the community that is most committed to the insertion economy”, as it is a model that “generates wealth and a valuable and positive impact on society, to the point of being able to reinvest 8,000 euros.

These figures are achieved by groups that accept all people, regardless of their training, and are still profitable. In insertion companies they are trained and taught a trade, but they are also given comprehensive support, because the objective is to carry out a transformative process in their lives. That is why, although citizens do not feel much affection for companies, those that transmit values, such as insertion companies, do manage to awaken emotions and feelings.

Economy at the service of the most vulnerable people Both from outside the sector of insertion companies, with Longinos Marín, director of the CSR Chair at the University of Murcia, and from within, with Virgina Carrasco, coordinator of Traperos Recicla, they were in charge of highlighting the economic benefits of these companies and the Adeirmur association. Both agreed to highlight the positive economic impact it produces, since there is talk of a return of 1 euro to 3, which means that “for every euro invested in insertion companies, 3 are recovered,” explained Longinos. This data is identified in two key moments, according to Virginia: “When they start in the company, they stop collecting the benefit they had and, when they have a payroll, they begin to spend in businesses in the area.” In addition, the benefits extend to other areas such as the reduction in health expenses, because “both they and their environment feel better,” said Longinos.