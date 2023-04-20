It is the first time that the CIS includes Sumar in its monthly poll: in its April barometer, which was published this Thursday, the body led by Félix Tezanos gives it a vote estimate of 10.6%, compared to 6, 7% that calculates for United We Can. It does so after Yolanda Díaz -on April 2- made her candidacy for the presidency of the Government official through that platform and when, for the moment, an agreement with Podemos to present a single and joint list has not been possible. to the general elections that are scheduled for the end of this year.

This vote estimate that the CIS clarifies that in the case of Sumar and Unidas Podemos has been made according to the direct responses of the people surveyed and the aggregation of parties and organizations that have publicly stated that they are part of or support one or Another option contrasts with the attribution of votes made by the organization in its March barometer, when it calculated 10% of the votes for the United Podemos space as a whole.

Unidas Podemos began the year with a vote estimate of 14.2%: that was the percentage that the CIS gave it in its January barometer, when it was the fourth political force in vote estimate. But in March it had already fallen to 10%, placing it in fourth position, below Vox’s 10.1%.

In the April barometer, Vox is located above both Sumar and Unidas Podemos, with a proportion of the votes that improves to 11.1%.

On the other hand, the PSOE continues to be more than four points above the PP in vote estimates according to the CIS barometer that was made public this Thursday. The center led by Félix Tezanos gives 30.4% to the Socialists, below the 32.7% in March; while the PP is estimated to have a 26.1% vote estimate, compared to 28% a month earlier. This means that the advantage of Pedro Sánchez’s men continues to be above four points, at exactly 4.3%, below, yes, the 4.7% in March.

A lot of expectation was generated by the CIS barometer for the month of April. On the one hand, because there are only six weeks left for the municipal and regional elections. On the other hand, due to the concern regarding how the electorate may be assessing the multiple events of Spanish political life. Although it is far away, the impact of Vox’s motion of no confidence in the survey by the body led by José Félix Tezanos had not yet been measured, nor had the effect of the existing conflict in the space to the left of the PSOE or the PSOE itself. official launch of Sumar and the candidacy of the person who leads that project, Yolanda Díaz, for the presidency of the Government. In addition, the division in the coalition itself has also been kicking in recent weeks regarding the reform of the ‘only yes is yes’ law that this Thursday has obtained the blessing of Congress but with votes other than PSOE and Unidas Podemos, in addition to the data released by the courts according to which there are already close to a thousand sentence reductions that have led to the entry into force of the rule.

Another event is also arousing interest. The PP of Alberto Núñez Feijóo -this month celebrates just one year at the head of the party- has barely been able to overtake the PSOE on one occasion, last July, when the CIS survey calculated a support of 30.1%, for above the 28.2% that he attributed to the Socialist Party. But in the following barometer, that of September -in August there is no CIS-, Pedro Sánchez’s men recovered the advantage and in November they reached the widest distance, of 5.5 points over the conservatives, their most direct adversaries. Now the advantage of the Socialists is 4.3 points.