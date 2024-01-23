The Tawazun Council, the body responsible for managing acquisitions, procurement and contracts for the Ministry of Defense, announced the signing of five deals with local and international companies with a total value of 971 million UAE dirhams, during the press conference held at the end of the first day of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition “UMEX” and Simulation. SimTEX training is in its sixth session.

In detail, contract and project deals for local companies reached 3 deals, worth 899 million dirhams, while the total number of international contract deals reached 2 deals, worth 72 million dirhams.

The official spokesman for the Tawazun Council, Zayed Saeed Al Muraikhi, revealed the local deals for the Ministry of Defense for the first day of the UMEX and SimTEX 2024 exhibitions, which included contracting with Resource Industries to purchase a drone obstruction rifle at a value of 10 million dirhams, and contracting with a company… “International Golden Group” to purchase drone systems and provide technical support and training services for a period of 5 years at a value of 874 million dirhams, in addition to contracting with Al-Yah Satellite Communications Company “Yahsat” to provide frequency space worth 16 million dirhams.

For his part, the official spokesman for the Tawazun Council, Majid Ahmed Al Jabri, said that the international deals for the first day of the UMEX and SimTEX 2024 exhibitions included a contract with the Canadian Aviation Electronics Company (CAE) to provide support services for the training center simulators at a value of 49 million dirhams. A contract was signed with the Chinese National Company for Import and Export of Aviation Technology (CATIC) to purchase defensive systems to combat drones at a value of 23 million dirhams.

Al-Muraikhi said that the “UMEX and SimTEX 2024” exhibitions reflect the UAE’s global leadership in the field of unmanned systems, simulation and training, in addition to the importance represented by the unmanned systems sector and the capabilities possessed by local industries in this sector, stressing the Tawazun Council’s directions towards enhancing aspects of joint cooperation. Among the largest companies specialized in the defense industries sector locally and globally, to achieve progress and keep pace with the rapid technological developments witnessed in this field.

The first day of the launch of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SIMTEX) 2024 witnessed an active and remarkable presence of national companies that displayed their latest products and technologies in the unmanned systems sector, developed by Emirati cadres and expertise.

The current session of the two exhibitions attracted record participation from major international companies specialized in these vital sectors, with more than 214 exhibiting companies participating, in addition to the participation of more than 35 countries.

It witnessed an increase in the number of national companies to reach 72 companies, while the number of participating international companies reached 142 companies. The UAE pavilion is the largest among the participating national pavilions, followed by the Chinese pavilion and then the American pavilion.

EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology groups in the unmanned and autonomous systems sector, unveiled three new and innovative remote-controlled vehicles.

Managing Director and CEO of Edge Group, Mansour Al-Mulla, said: “UMEX is a leading global event in the unmanned systems sector, and an ideal platform for Edge Group to showcase its modern range of advanced and autonomous solutions that are controlled remotely. We are proud to be the strategic partner for this important event.” For the third time in a row, we are launching new and innovative products that provide customers with new, technologically advanced force multipliers that are considered affordable in multiple fields, which highlights the group’s commitment to developing broad and diverse capabilities that contribute significantly to strengthening the forward-thinking sovereign defense system.”

Designed for short take-offs and landings over rough and unprepared terrain, the GY300 is a low-maintenance, high-reliability unmanned aircraft capable of transporting a payload of 300 kg at a low operational cost.

In the field of land systems, it displayed “BUNKER PRO”, which is a tracked, high-performance unmanned ground vehicle that carries out fully autonomous operations such as remote surveillance, exploration, convoy walking, target identification, and external patrols.

It also displayed “M-BUGGY,” an unmanned, wheeled, multi-terrain ground vehicle that uses the latest imaging and sensor technologies to provide actionable data for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

The Emirates Defense Companies Council participated by allocating a pavilion that includes a number of government institutions and leading companies, including the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, in addition to the “Saab” group, the “Canadian Aviation Electronics” companies, and “Avant Guard”, to display the latest defense products. Innovative.

Within the Khalifa University platform, the Defense Services Marketing Council (DSMC) presented the latest developments in research related to the development of unmanned systems, pioneering projects, and the latest research and development initiatives in this field.

EDGE announced the addition of International Golden Group to its group of companies.

International Golden Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is the leading agent in the UAE for defense supplies and advanced security solutions. This step will allow Edge to expand its business scope and provide more comprehensive solutions and services to its customers.

The CEO of International Golden Group (PJSC), Fadel Saif Al Kaabi, confirmed that the joining of International Golden Group (PJSC) to EDGE is in line with the growth and expansion strategies of both groups at the local, regional and international levels, with the aim of strengthening the position of the United Arab Emirates as a center. A global leader in defense industries.

International Golden Group has the ability to provide a wide range of military solutions, including all major types of weapons, ammunition, tanks, multi-purpose military vehicles, naval vessels, radar and communications systems, field hospitals, control and command systems, military training fields, night vision and surveillance systems, and riot control equipment. , land and sea security barriers, military uniforms, and much more. Its services also include consulting services, maintenance and modernization of military vehicles, military and security training, and information technology services, in addition to systems integration, technical support, navigation, air traffic control, protection and security services, and others.

The current session of the two exhibitions is the largest and largest since its first session, which reflects the increasing importance of unmanned systems in maintaining international peace and security on the one hand, and contributing to enhancing the process of sustainable development of countries’ economies through the added value provided by these industries and qualitative innovations, whose role is no longer limited. On defense applications to include commercial and civilian uses.

The two exhibitions provide a platform to display the latest and latest innovations and technologies for unmanned systems, simulation and training, all the way to robotics and artificial intelligence applications, and bring together international industry leaders and decision-makers under one roof to discuss ways to advance the reality and future of these vital sectors.