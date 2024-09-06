CAPCOM has released the launch trailer for Ace Attorney Investigations Collectionavailable from today on consoles and PC. As previously mentioned, this collection contains the two chapters of the spin-off “Investigations” which have as protagonist Miles Edgeworththe second of which is still unreleased in the West. If you are curious to know more about the title you can find many details in our in-depth review.

We leave you now with the launch trailer, enjoy!

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection – Launch Trailer

Ace Attorney Investigations™ Collection™ is now available Milan, 6 September 2024 – Players will have to sharpen their wits and will be able to dive into engaging stories with Ace Attorney Investigations™ Collection™available today on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam! This must-have collection features the series’ astute prosecutor Ace AttorneyMiles Edgeworth, in two adventures: Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworthoriginally released in 2009, and the long-awaited Western debut of Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit. Players will be on edge as they step into the shining shoes of Edgeworth, unraveling mysteries, and restoring justice. This fully remastered collection is packed with new and updated features that can be enjoyed by new players and veterans alike: Enjoy a new gaming experience with the Collection: Unlike the main games of Ace Attorneythese titles include point-and-click puzzles and adventure gameplay, offering a new perspective within the universe of Ace Attorney. Explore crime scenes, interact with different environments and solve puzzles that will bring you closer to the truth on a front-line investigative journey.

Source: CAPCOM